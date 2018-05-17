GamecockCentral.com

Hartsville (S.C.) class of 2019 point guard Trae Hannibal and his family took a visit to South Carolina on Tuesday and left Columbia with a scholarship offer in hand.

"It felt great, I was surprised that the visit went the way it went," Hannibal said. "It was a great visit. The coaches were glad to have me and my mom and my dad there. I appreciate all the hard work they did to get me there and it's just a blessing and I thank God for it. I was shocked."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has been familiar with the program from afar but started the process of getting to know the ins and outs of South Carolina basketball on this visit.

"It was just the family part and the loyalty [that stood out] and they're going to help me out so I know it will be the best fit," Hannibal said. "Of course, I'm still going to look into my other options and explore other schools, but I know South Carolina is probably a good place to be. I respect everything that Coach Martin has told me and he's been straight-up with me. He's been real, so I can respect that."

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin takes a deliberate, detail-oriented approach to handing out scholarship offers and has been getting to know Hannibal since last year. That process has made the offer mean even more to the electric point guard.

"It's been great, because knowing him off the court, it's amazing, because on the court he just gets after you so he can get the best out of you," Hannibal said. "I like for someone to push me that much, and to get the best out of me, because you want the best out of yourself for each game, so you can perform at a high level. I respect him a lot and our bond has grown a lot over the last couple of months."

Hannibal, who is also being recruited by assistant Chuck Martin, already has a good feel for how he would fit into the Gamecocks scheme.

"They already know how I am offensively and he told me defensively I can be an animal because of my strength and how long I am," Hannibal said. "I've just been working hard and respecting everything that they've been telling me, keeping my body right, staying up shape and trying to get into top notch shape to get ready for college."

Hannibal also has offers from Oklahoma State, College of Charleston, S.C. State, Stetson, Wofford and Western Carolina.

He plans to make a decision before next basketball season starts and has a top two of Oklahoma State and South Carolina.

As a junior last season Hannibal averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Hannibal has not yet been ranked by Rivals.com.