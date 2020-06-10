News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 05:29:13 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state athlete breaks down new Gamecocks offer

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The South Carolina Gamecocks football staff extended another offer within the borders of the Palmetto State this week.

Rock Hill (South Carolina) South Pointe athlete O'Mega Blake heard from the staff this week and learned that he was the recipient of a scholarship.

For the latest on Blake's recruitment and his reaction to the offer, GamecockCentral.com spoke with him on Tuesday.

[Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 50% off an annual subscription PLUS a FREE gift card for $49.95 towards licensed Gamecocks gear!]

O'Mega Blake South Carolina Gamecocks football
O'Mega Blake was offered by the South Carolina Gamecocks this week (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}