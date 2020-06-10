The South Carolina Gamecocks football staff extended another offer within the borders of the Palmetto State this week.

Rock Hill (South Carolina) South Pointe athlete O'Mega Blake heard from the staff this week and learned that he was the recipient of a scholarship.

For the latest on Blake's recruitment and his reaction to the offer, GamecockCentral.com spoke with him on Tuesday.

