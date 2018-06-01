GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina officially offered Hartsville (S.C.) class of 2019 point guard Trae Hannibal in the middle of May.

On the first day of June, he committed to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder chooses South Carolina over offers from Oklahoma State, College of Charleston, S.C. State, Stetson, Wofford and Western Carolina.

Hannibal and his family learned the news of the offer when they took an unofficial visit to the school last month.

"It felt great, I was surprised that the visit went the way it went," Hannibal said at the time. "It was a great visit. The coaches were glad to have me and my mom and my dad there. I appreciate all the hard work they did to get me there and it's just a blessing and I thank God for it. I was shocked."

Hannibal said at the time that he appreciated the straight-forward and honest approach that head coach Frank Martin took to evaluating and recruiting him, which ultimately led to the offer. And he's enjoyed getting to know Martin off the court.

"It's been great, because knowing him off the court, it's amazing, because on the court he just gets after you so he can get the best out of you," Hannibal said. "I like for someone to push me that much, and to get the best out of me, because you want the best out of yourself for each game, so you can perform at a high level. I respect him a lot and our bond has grown a lot over the last couple of months."

As a junior last season Hannibal averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He was recruited to Carolina by assistant coach Chuck Smith and believes he's a fit for the Gamecocks scheme.

"They already know how I am offensively and he told me defensively I can be an animal because of my strength and how long I am," Hannibal said. "I've just been working hard and respecting everything that they've been telling me, keeping my body right, staying up shape and trying to get into top notch shape to get ready for college."

Hannibal has not yet been ranked by Rivals.com.

