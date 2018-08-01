GamecockCentral.com

In-state running back thrilled to land offer from Gamecocks
Spartanburg (S.C.) class of 2019 three-star running back Zykamren Robinson landed an offer he had been waiting for Wednesday when South Carolina pulled the trigger on a scholarship opportunity."It'...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news