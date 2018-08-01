Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 20:34:13 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state running back thrilled to land offer from Gamecocks

Zssfufrfyzmanl8e6flw
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com

Spartanburg (S.C.) class of 2019 three-star running back Zykamren Robinson landed an offer he had been waiting for Wednesday when South Carolina pulled the trigger on a scholarship opportunity."It'...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}