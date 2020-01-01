SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS ATHLETICS

For those attending the South Carolina women's game Thursday night, you'll be able to do something for the first time at Colonial Life for a basketball game.

Alcohol sales, which were officially finalized in December and will be available for purchase starting Thursday night. In preparation, here's what you need to know for alcohol sales at basketball games.

Beer and wine will be sold at different portable kiosks around Colonial Life Arena but will not be sold at concession stands for hoops games in "an effort to keep the regular lines moving efficiently," according to a university press release.

Those wanting to buy beer or win will be carded at the kiosks and are limited to two drinks a sale. According to the university, students are not allowed to use their Carolina Card to purchase alcohol.

Alcohol sales for women's games will stop at the end of the third quarter and for men's game at the under-12 media timeout.

Tip off Thursday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. against Kentucky, the start of SEC play for the women's team.

No official plans for alcohol sales at Founders Park or Williams-Brice have been released yet, but those will come out closer to the start of those respective seasons.

The baseball team starts its season Feb. 14 against Liberty while the football team's 2020 season kicks off Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina.

Alcohol sales were unanimously approved at a board game in mid-December after the league office allowed it over the summer at the SEC meetings in Destin.