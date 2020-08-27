Will Muschamp delivered some good news on one of the Gamecocks' freshmen tight ends Thursday.

The Gamecock head coach said on his weekly call-in show Eric Shaw, who's been out to start preseason practice, could return to practice as early as next week.

Shaw, who's part of the 2020 recruiting class, had surgery this summer to remove some bone spurs and has been sidelined since but could come back soon.

The Gamecocks practice two more times this week before taking an off day Sunday and returning to practice again Monday morning.

Shaw was a three-star prospect coming out of Alabama and was considered the No. 16 player at his position.

He'll start at tight end but was also a very productive front seven defensive player in high school at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.

Outside of that, the Gamecocks don't have any new injuries with a few players out with nagging injuries.

Ernest Jones (appendix), Rosendo Louis (leg) and Chad Terrell (ACL) are all out for different spurts of time while the Gamecocks will have to wait until later in the season to get Jaheim Bell.

MarShawn Lloyd is the only player right now out for the season after tearing his ACL last week.