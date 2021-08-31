Injury Report: Game week update
Hours after South Carolina announced Tuesday that Zeb Noland would be its starting quarterback in the Gamecocks' season opener on Saturday, head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on Luke Doty and South Carolina's other injured players.
"Luke was out there (at practice)," Beamer said. "Didn't really do much. I doubt he's going to be 100 percent (Saturday)."
Beamer is hopeful that Doty can practice full-go later this week if not next week believing that he'll probably be 100 percent by next week.
Doty suffered a midfoot sprain nearly three weeks ago when he was inadvertently stepped on by an offensive lineman as Doty climbed the pocket and took a stride to take off running.
Junior running back Kevin Harris should be back and available on Saturday, according to Beamer.
Harris has missed most of the preseason after undergoing a minor procedure on his back over the summer. The Gamecocks' returning leading rusher has been limited throughout practice but did return last week to participate in non-contact drills.
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Cam Smith is also expected to play on Saturday.
"Cam was out there today and practiced and looked fantastic," Beamer said. "Cam has absolutely attacked his rehab. ... He was out there in practice today and looked great."
Beamer credited Smith with putting in the extra effort to get back on the field so soon.
Wide receiver Trey Adkins and offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell returned to practice and are available to play Saturday.
Center Hank Manos is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, according to Beamer.
Senior defensive tackle Rick Sandidge is out with a lower leg injury.
The Gamecocks open their 2021 campaign against Eastern Illinois this Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
