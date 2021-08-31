Injury Report: Game week update

Hours after South Carolina announced Tuesday that Zeb Noland would be its starting quarterback in the Gamecocks' season opener on Saturday, head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on Luke Doty and South Carolina's other injured players.

"Luke was out there (at practice)," Beamer said. "Didn't really do much. I doubt he's going to be 100 percent (Saturday)."

Beamer is hopeful that Doty can practice full-go later this week if not next week believing that he'll probably be 100 percent by next week.

Doty suffered a midfoot sprain nearly three weeks ago when he was inadvertently stepped on by an offensive lineman as Doty climbed the pocket and took a stride to take off running.