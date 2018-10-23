South Carolina football will be without safeties JT Ibe (knee) and Nick Harvey (concussion protocol) on Saturday against Tennessee, Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp announced on Tuesday.



USC's defense will be bolstered by the return of defensive lineman/BUCK DJ Wonnum, who returns this week after sustaining an ankle injury in the season opener against Coastal Carolina.

Running back AJ Turner is also cleared to return, Muschamp said.



