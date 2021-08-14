Injury report: updates on Harris, Smith, others

Both have been out through the first eight days of camp with Harris dealing with a back issue and Smith coming off a foot procedure, and there’s hope Harris could potentially come back to practice this week.

Despite the Gamecocks being without two projected contributors and potential starters at their position the first week of camp, Shane Beamer is optimistic Kevin Harris and Cam Smith are back for the team’s season opener Sept. 4.

“I hope so. He moves around well. He looks good, feels good. We’ll defer to the doctors,” Beamer said. “The last time I talked to you guys I told you he was on track to play in game one, and nothing’s changed. He feels great and looks great. We’re hoping he does, but we’re also going to be smart.”

Harris, who rushed for over 1,100 yards and 15 scores last season as the Gamecocks’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013, has missed the first handful of practices and first scrimmage of camp with a back injury.

Both Beamer and Harris both said they expect him back for game one, and will be smart as they ingratiate him back into the offense as he’s able to do more in practice.

“We’re still three weeks from playing and there’s a lot to get done before the first game,” Beamer said. “Hopefully (he practices), but it’s not like it’s going to be a setback if he’s not out there practicing.”

Smith, meanwhile, is making steady progress coming off an offseason foot procedure and upgraded recently from a cast and moving around on a scooter to walking freely in a boot.

A projected starter at corner, Smith isn’t a lock to play in the opener but Beamer is staying positive the third-year defensive back will be ready.

“I don’t know exactly how quickly. We’re still optimistic for him for the first game, and nothing’s changed from that standpoint,” Beamer said. “So we’re trying to accelerate the rehab and get him well, but he’s moving right along.”

Beamer said Smith did a few things without his boot on during the team’s walk-through this morning before the scrimmage. Smith did not participate in the scrimmage.

“He’s moving along pretty good. I saw him at the walk-through this morning,” Beamer said. “He’s normally in a boot as the foot heals but he had the boot off and was walking around in the walk-through in a stance and trying to do stuff. He’s eager.”

Among some of the non-participants in the scrimmage included defensive backs Joey Hunter and Jahmar Brown, who were both in blue non-contact jerseys Friday as well.

Beamer didn’t specify what the injuries were, but said neither is “major at all,” and the Gamecocks are expecting both back in practice next week.

Defensive tackle Rick Sandidge, offensive lineman Hank Manos and wide receiver Trey Adkins all left Saturday’s scrimmage with injuries and, while Beamer doesn’t know the severity, said none of the three were considered serious.

South Carolina has an off day Sunday before six practices next week, including a scrimmage Saturday night at Williams-Brice.