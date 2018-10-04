GamecockCentral.com

Will Muschamp gave his final injury update before the Missouri game, saying one player will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Eldridge Thompson will have surgery and miss the rest of the season after he sustained a shoulder injury against Vanderbilt.

Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show Thompson had shoulder problems lingering from his time in junior college and those carried over to South Carolina, and Muschamp also said the Gamecocks will apply for another year of eligibility.

Jake Bentley, whose status has been in doubt all week with a knee injury is a "game-time decision" and didn't take the majority of first-team reps this week.

Bentley practiced and moved around "better each day," Muschamp said but backup Michael Scarnecchia took the majority of first-team reps with Dakereon Joyner taking some as well.

Jacob August will be out for Saturday's game against Missouri in concussion protocol and JT Ibe (knee) won't be able to return until after the bye week, when Muschamp said DJ Wonnum is also expected back.

Jamyest Williams, who is nursing a shoulder injury, will play this week after having a solid week of practice, Muschamp said.

