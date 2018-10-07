GamecockCentral.com

- New to Gamecock Central? Sign up for free alerts and newsletters !

Will Muschamp provided an injury update late Sunday, which included some good news for one of the Gamecocks' biggest defensive playmakers.

D.J. Wonnum should begin running on grass this week, which is the first time he's done that since hurting his ankle in Week 1. Wonnum has ligament damage in his ankle that's sidelined him for the last month.

Muschamp said he's doubtful for this weekend's game but should be back hopefully after the team's bye week.

Jacob August will be back this week after being out this week being in concussion protocol. He did not dress against Missouri.

J.T. Ibe is likely out this week with a knee injury that he picked up against Kentucky. Jamyest Williams played in his stead against the Tigers and had a big interception late in the game against Drew Lock.

A.J. Turner has a concussion and is still in concussion protocol. Mon Denson is still battling a lingering hamstring problem and didn't play in Saturday's win.

Jake Bentley is still coming off a knee injury and his status for Saturday is still up in the air. Muschamp said after Saturday's game Bentley was cleared to play but the coaches felt like he couldn't protect himself against Missouri.

More injury updates will be available Tuesday during Muschamp's weekly press conference.

