That’s what the Gamecocks want to hit—regardless of how many bells and whistles they have in the batting cages—and it’s what the Gamecocks are trying to get back to as they try and tweak the offense this season.

It was like that 30 years ago and it will be like that 30 years from now.

“I’ve seen some great improvements with the team and the coaching style with Coach (Stuart) Lake. We’re very much enjoying the way we’re approaching things. It’s very much a consistency thing not looking for all power or all contact,” George Callil said. “It’s kind of a combination of both and the combination of using the wood bats and metal bats and using the machines. It’s getting us in a good spot for velocity and being consistent with getting on base and hitting hard line drives, which will result in line drives.”

Also see: More coaching scoop

Lake took over as the Gamecocks’ hitting coach this offseason after the team struggled to get on base (13th in the SEC in OBP) and hit for average (last in the SEC) and started to tweak a few things in the offseason.

He spent time talking to the players about what they want to be good at this season—on-base percentage, runs scored and OPS—with the offense wanting to put runners on while still hitting for power.

Batting practice was tweaked, switching the emphasis from cranking out as many home runs as possible to different rounds designed to do different things.

They’ll have a round designed for bunting and others focusing on gap-to-gap power before a “feel good” round where players get a chance to do some damage to the ball.

“I mean, the main thing of it all is to refine the approach and have a more advanced approach,” “It’s all about getting to having a more complete offense,” Andrew Eyster said. “That’s the goal of our offense this year, especially after what we did last year. I think everything we’re doing is trying to reach that goal.”

Also see: What we learned from Wednesday's win over Georgia

Another big they switched up this offseason was hitting more with wood bats, especially in the cages, to reinforce some of the basics of hitting.

They almost never use metal bats in the cages and did a lot of on field work with those in the fall before moving more toward metal bats on field as the season got closer.

“You know why I do it? Strength. I feel like it makes your hands and wrists stronger,” Lake said. “We get out there and hit a home run with a wood bat you stick your chest out a little more. We hit with aluminum in games. The big difference is the sweet spot towards your hands. You can get away with that where a wood bat typically is going to give. That’s why pitchers are trying to jam you. I like the wood. I think it teaches a tougher mentality in BP.”

Mark Kingston is quick to point out this year’s offense isn’t undergoing wholesale changes, joking it’s not like going from the spread to the wishbone, but wants to be more consistent at the plate.

They will get to unveil the offense the next three days for Opening Weekend against Holy Cross with the thought the 2020 group could be a balanced attack.

“We want to be an offense that steals bases that can hit for power but also can get clutch two-strike, RBI at-bats. We want to be all of those things. Last year we were very one-dimensional,” Kingston said. “We want to be a very balanced offense and I think that’s an offense with guys that can give you tough, two-strike at-bats and an offense that will have power. This is not a team that will lack for power, but I think we’ll be able to give more consistent quality at-bats down the lineup.”

Also see: Scoop on Gilber Edmond

Who: Holy Cross (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0)



When: Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.; Sunday, noon

Where: Founders Park (Columbia, S.C.)

How to watch/listen: SEC Network Plus/107.5 FM

Probable pitching matchups (last year’s stats):

Friday: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0, 5.91 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Keough (0-2, 3.86)

Saturday: RHP Brett Kerry (4-1, 2.62 ERA) vs. LHP Luke Dawson (1-1, 6.38 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Brannon Jordan (newcomer) vs. RHP Liam Dvorak (6-5, 3.58 ERA)