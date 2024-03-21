PITTSBURGH — Myles Stute remembers the coral. Majestic, sprawling, colorful coral and the surrounding fish, a rarity for any human to see up close. In this case Stute saw it in the Bahamas, as part of a team scuba diving activity on South Carolina men’s basketball’s pre-season international trip. Not everyone on the team actually plunged into the water, but everyone was out on a boat, spending time together in the early pre-season days of a season which eventually led the program back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. “Just seeing all the fish, the coral under there, it was beautiful, man,” Stute told GamecockScoop. “It was something I’ll never forget for sure.”

Water Slides And Snorkeling

Technically 2023-24 is year two of the Lamont Paris era, but every year is its own entity in the modern era of college basketball. The transfer portal changes the outlook and forces rosters to re-learn each other every year, particularly in South Carolina’s case. The Gamecocks had four transfers in their starting lineup on opening night and five freshmen on the roster overall, although three of freshmen redshirted. Maybe they were not quite walking up to each other with name tags or participating in first day of school style icebreakers, but before team chemistry off the court was at the forefront of off-season efforts well before anything basketball related. “I want to go down there and spend time with each other,” Paris said in an Aug. 2 press conference just before the trip. “It’s the first time they’ll be exposed to different roommates. They’ll be going down water slides and doing some snorkelling I imagine. Whatever they’re going to do, they’re going to enjoy themselves.” For eight weeks of summer practice before the trip, Paris and his staff implemented all these ideas on a smaller scale. The concepts and methods behind their style of basketball within the practices, and also little things to get the team spending time together. There was an outing to Home Team BBQ in Five Points to watch the NBA Finals together, the beginning of a full-circle loop when the Gamecocks returned to that same restaurant to watch the NCAA selection show last Sunday. Ta’Lon Cooper led the team in some roller skating outings, sharing one of his personal passions with the rest of his new teammates. And finally there was a burning desire to put some backbone behind the murmurs. They thought they were improved. They believed things were further along than last year’s 11-21 record indicated. But can you really prove it without seeing some new faces on the opposing bench? “All summer we played against each other,” Cooper told GamecockScoop. “After a while you get tired of playing against each other so seeing somebody else was a good thing. Just being on the beach, hanging out with each other, eating with each other, laughing, joking with each other, it was just a beautiful site to be around each other.”

Taking The Court

South Carolina played and won both of its Bahamas games against professional teams, beating Lithuanian club Žalgiris-2 and Argentina’s Obras Basket. Neither match-up was competitive, but both box scores offered some hints at the shape of things to come. The Gamecocks had 22 assists on 31 made field goals in the opener, a staple of this team all year. Meechie Johnson scored 20. Stute scored 17 in each game. Collin Murray-Boyles, at that time still without an official collegiate appearance on his ledger, scored 16 points in the final game. It was a much lower caliber of competition than what Paris guided his team through in the SEC schedule, but the signs were there. They were indeed better, moving the ball more and had more scoring options than anything last year’s group could find. “Just being in the Bahamas, being with each other, spending time with each other, that was the biggest thing,” guard Ebrima Dibba told GamecockScoop. “It was fun, Gelling together as a team, just moving the ball, just having fun.” Most of the positives were not tangible. You can look up and see South Carolina is 26-7, a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and taking on Oregon Thursday afternoon and see how it ended up paying off. But the fish Stute saw or the boat ride around the island does not have a box score home. It made everything else possible, though.

'The moments that we remember'