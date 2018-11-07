That’s when Rashad Fenton threw on Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares,” and Travaris Robinson and Bryan McClendon hopped into the middle of a mosh pit and the video took off in what players called the best celebration of the season.

It didn’t change when the Gamecocks got back into the visiting locker room after 48-44 win over Ole Miss.

After wins, teams usually head back into the locker room for their usual postgame celebration, but South Carolina’s made a habit of having their parties going viral.

“The Eagles went out with a banger, and they played 'Dreams and Nightmares,'” Fenton said smiling. “I had to do it too.”

Also see: Four takeaways from South Carolina basketball's season-opening win

Since then the video’s garnered almost 330 retweets and over 2,000 likes on Twitter with at least 44,600 views.

It started with the team coming back in after a big stop late against the Rebels to preserve a four-point win and Fenton and the team’s D.J. opting to put that song on, which was helped made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles warming up to that song during their Super Bowl run last year.

Then, as the song builds to the drop, players start rapping and jumping up and down, congregating in the middle of the small, grey locker room, most of them still in their pads and uniform.

That’s when the beat drops and the lyrics boom—“Hold up, wait a minute, y’all thought I was finished?”—and the party starts in the enclosed space.

Players jump up and down with McClendon and Robinson making their way into the middle of it to join in, something that hasn’t been shown yet on video.

Also see: What's next for South Carolina in the 2019 class?

When asked which coordinator was the better dancer, most players voted along party lines with defensive players siding with Robinson and offensive guys with McClendon.

But, the best dancer on the team wasn’t even on screen.

“To be honest, Muschamp the best dancer,” Keisean Nixon said. “He ain’t going to show y’all that. That’s for us to know.”

Muschamp confirmed in his weekly press conference Tuesday he is the best dancer and was off screen partying with his team saying, “I was dancing, too. I didn’t know all the words, but come on now.”

He did say he will “absolutely not” get in front of a camera during a postgame celebration, but the team hopes to change that if they can pull off a win this weekend against Florida.

“Muschamp has a little something up his sleeve,” Keir Thomas said. “I’m going to try and get it out of him this weekend.”

Also see: What does D.J. Daniel's de-commitment mean?

The Gamecocks have made a habit of finding interesting ways of celebrating wins having five separate victory parties in the locker room this season.

Videos of kicker Parker White dancing have surfaced along with players bringing props, like a mask from the popular TV show Rick and Morty.

Each time the song is different—Ty’Son Williams said he likes Drake and Thomas prefers listening to the rapper Gunna, although Nixon, from California, said he wants more West Coast rap.

But, out of all of the parties so far this season, players like Williams said Saturday’s after Ole Miss took the cake.

“It’s hype,” A.J. Turner said, smirking, “especially after a win.”