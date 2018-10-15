Inside the snap count - South Carolina/Texas A&M football
- Never miss a thing! Gamecock news delivered to your email inbox!In the latest installment, check out how many snaps each Gamecock player took in a close home loss to Texas A&M. Numbers obtained a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news