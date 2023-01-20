Colonial Life Arena at 9 p.m. the night before a game is an almost silent place. The stands are completely empty. There is no pep band to break out the fight song. No whistles, no in-arena announcements, no cheerleaders. But the sounds of basketball still pierce the gym, thanks to the sound of manager gamers. As frequently as they can organize a game, South Carolina's men's basketball managers will take on the managers of an opposing school the night before the two actual teams face off. Like a real college basketball game, a manager game is 40 minutes long with two halves of 20 minutes. Like a real game, the teams go up and down a full 94-foot court. And like in any sport, the stories cut deeper than they appear on the surface. "Just meeting other people that do the same thing at other schools and kind of hearing their stories," South Carolina manager Dom Campo told GamecockScoop is the best part of the manager games. "Just hearing their stories of what they have to do, it's honestly a good thing to network, too. You don't know where they're going to end up, and they could be a good contact for you to use."



'A million kind of different things'

Manager responsibilities vary by school, and even within a school at different points in the season. It can go anywhere from helping set up practices to packing equipment for road games. Sometimes it means a frantic run in the middle of a game, as Seth Needle recalled when a South Carolina player's jersey ripped late in a game last season and he dashed to the locker room to secure a replacement. But for everybody, regardless of job duties, the desire to be around basketball fuels everything. Almost all managers have some background in the sport, either as high school players or even as former college walk-ons. Managing is an opportunity to stay in basketball or act as a springboard to a future in basketball. In Needle's case, he hopes his work as a manager will help him pursue a graduate assistant role on a coaching staff after he finishes his final semester at South Carolina this spring. "I kind of think it just prepares you for a lot of real-life situations and pressure-filled situations," Needle told GamecockScoop. "I never thought I would deal with logistics for packing a plane before a game. There's just a million kind of different things that I've learned from basketball and from being a manager, and I'm kind of thankful for that." For Ben Siskind, manager games are an opportunity to continue playing basketball. Siskind played in middle school but never made the team in high school. When he arrived at South Carolina, he was not ready to give up his passion for being around basketball. Siskind — now in his second year as a manager — is taking advantage of his role to help stay around the game. And in the process, in the game. "Since we're managers we don't really have time to play a lot," Siskind told GamecockScoop. "We'll participate in practice, but it's not like we're playing a real game up and down. It's fun just to get out there still and play the game on a consistent basis and to play the game with the managers you're around all the time. And if you're on the road, you're going to see all these different practice facilities and different arenas. So you're playing in all these really cool spots across the country, which I really like about it, maybe even more than the basketball."



South Carolina men's basketball traveling managers Ben Siskind, Seth Needle and Joe Greenwood (Ben Siskind)

The Manager Games

Quality of play changes every time out. Sometimes, as was the case for South Carolina in its game against College of Charleston, it ran into a 6-foot-10 manager with Division I experience. Other times the opposing team's style can throw you for a loop; Campo recalled George Washington's managers deploying a "full court press for the entire game" when South Carolina visited in November. "Playing against guys that you should never be on the same court with is pretty cool," Needle said. "Last year we played against [Kentucky head coach John Calipari's son] Brad Calipari, who had about 50 points against us. When I was freshman we played against Dru Joyce III, who was part of that LeBron James team at St. Vincent-St. Mary [High School]." There is even more at stake for players and teams in the top tier than just getting some shots up the night before a game. In 2014 three former managers created the Twitter account "Manager Games" to keep more detailed records of manager games all over the country. From there, the enterprise exploded. There is a full database ranking the teams involved in manager games, with 147 schools registered and meticulously organized. At the end of the year, the best teams converge on the location of the real Final Four and compete in their own bracket to determine who the best manager team in the country. "I think last game was pretty big because Texas A&M was ranked No. 7 before we beat them," Siskind said. "We were coming off a win over Tennessee, so beating A&M was definitely big. It was a really close, competitive game"

