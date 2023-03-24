GREENVILLE, S.C. — The starting lineup sheets came in for South Carolina’s second round clash in the NCAA Tournament against South Florida, and as always it was a decorated quintet. National Championship rings, individual honors and school records dotted the list. But South Florida’s lineup, a group which led the Bulls to a program-record tying 27 wins, had its own unique distinction.

Five players from five different countries.

Head coach Jose Fernandez has consistently dipped into international recruiting to help build his roster at what has become one of the most consistent mid-majors in the nation. Those five starters were from the United States, Greece, Canada, Cameroon and Spain with players from Colombia and Sweden coming off the bench.

“It’s definitely helped our program,” Fernandez said. “We have had two international players get drafted in Inga Orekhova [Ukraine] and Kitija Laksa [Latvia], and last year I believe we had 18 former players still in Europe, Euro League or Euro Cup, playing at the highest level. It's definitely helped build our program and continue to sustain it.”

Fernandez is far from alone in using international recruiting to help construct his program. The four remaining teams in the Greenville regional have 11 combined players from outside the United States, just about enough to form a roster themselves. All of these players have a distinct path, some coming from just over the border in Canada, others trekking from Australia to play college basketball.

For many overseas players, college basketball is the perfect next step in a career. Intermediate basketball options for college-aged players are few and far between. American players frequently dot professional leagues abroad, especially in Europe. Opportunities to play basketball and mature against competition with similar ages and stature do not typically exist at home.

For many, the best option is to go the college route.

“It’s huge because it does give people in Europe the opportunity to study and play basketball,” UCLA’s German forward Emily Bessoir said. “In Europe it’s really hard to go play pro and manage studies.It’s great for player development if you’re not ready to go play pro.

“It’s huge for women’s basketball.”

It is a mutually beneficial recruiting strategy, too. Not only can a school drastically increase its talent pool by starting to recruit internationally, it helps with branding and identity. Recruiting still comes back to relationships, and relationships breed pipelines.

In the same way Dawn Staley has put a fence around the state of South Carolina by keeping high-end talent at home, schools can develop the same streams of talent abroad. While Staley did not directly recruit her Brazilian forward Kamilla Cardoso — she arrived as a transfer from Syracuse — it is something she has always been aware of and sees as an avenue for growing women’s basketball.

“I think once you have an in recruiting internationally, it's another option,” Staley said. “I think it’s a great option. There are great players here in the States, but we’ve got a player that we’re recruiting that has 30 schools [interested]. If you go overseas they may have two or three, or five at the most. I think it’s a viable option for programs that are committed to it.”

And if anyone would know it’s more than just a viable option, it’s Staley. The centerpiece of her budding dynasty for the last four years has been Aliyah Boston, an international product herself. The reigning National Player of the year was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and did not move to the United States until she was 12. Although not directly recruited from overseas like Bessoir and countless others, she has seen up close how much that side of the game has grown.

Players like Boston only serve to raise the profile of both women’s basketball as a sport and international recruiting as an enterprise within it. A recruiting plan which has turned Boston into a celebrity back in the U.S. Virgin Islands, — and all over the basketball world. It has put women’s basketball on the radar in mid-major communities, South Florida being a primary example.

“I think it just shows that there’s more talent that’s just sitting right here in the states,” Boston said. “The coaches would come and look at me overseas, but obviously they’re looking at the other talent that’s here. I think you’re able to just grow the game, because you’re able to build relationships with people that are international.”



