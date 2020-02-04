Myrtle Beach (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver J.J. Jones spent the month of January touring schools with his latest visit taking him to Columbia for the Gamecocks' junior day on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder visited South Carolina for games this season along side his former teammate and Gamecocks quarterback signee Luke Doty. But Saturday's trip gave him the chance to take a more in-depth look at the program.

"The biggest thing is probably the weight room," Jones said. "They have new changes in the facility, so it was great to see the new weight room they have. And the new strength coach, he seems like a guy who can really develop athletes and get them stronger and ready for the NFL, so that's something that really stood out to me. And probably the new coaching staff, they just seem like they are ready for a fresh start for the season."