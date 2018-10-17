Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-17 22:27:08 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Jackie Bradley Jr. does it again

GC Staff • GamecockCentral.com
@GamecockCentral
Established 1998
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

During Game 4 of the ALCS, former South Carolina Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer to put the Red Sox ahead of the Astros, 6-5, in the top of the sixth inning.



ABOUT: Established in 1998, Gamecock Central provides in-depth coverage of Gamecock sports and recruiting, and is home to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board. How did we get started? - More Gamecock news - Free alerts/newsletters - Sign up for an account

Kin7jk4zlexzfrlywdyb
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}