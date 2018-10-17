Jackie Bradley Jr. does it again
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL
During Game 4 of the ALCS, former South Carolina Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer to put the Red Sox ahead of the Astros, 6-5, in the top of the sixth inning.
CAN'T. BE. STOPPED.— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 18, 2018
(btw, we're told this ball landed in Boston)#DoDamage pic.twitter.com/PuYvkv9JP8
