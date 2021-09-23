GG Jackson always knew what it was like to see high-major coaches in his workouts, he just wasn’t used to it being for him.

The now-junior and top 10 player in the country saw it a few years ago with former teammates Ja’Von Benson (now at South Carolina) and others drawing the attention of college coaches, but now it’s Jackson’s turn.

He’s seen the likes of North Carolina, Virginia, Georgetown and others roll through, but one of the mainstays has been South Carolina, who are pushing hard for the state’s top-ranked player.