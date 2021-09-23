Jackson updates South Carolina recruitment: 'It never gets old'
GG Jackson always knew what it was like to see high-major coaches in his workouts, he just wasn’t used to it being for him.
The now-junior and top 10 player in the country saw it a few years ago with former teammates Ja’Von Benson (now at South Carolina) and others drawing the attention of college coaches, but now it’s Jackson’s turn.
He’s seen the likes of North Carolina, Virginia, Georgetown and others roll through, but one of the mainstays has been South Carolina, who are pushing hard for the state’s top-ranked player.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news