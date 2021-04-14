 South Carolina Football: Jadeveon Clowney lands with Browns
Jadeveon Clowney lands with Browns

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Former South Carolina All-American and No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney has found his new home.

The Rock Hill, S.C. native has landed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $8 million with incentives that could push the deal to $10M, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

Clowney played eight games last season with the Titans before a torn meniscus prematurely ended his season.

The Browns will bookend Clowney with former Texas A&M standout Myles Garrett.

George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC
George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC
