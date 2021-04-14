Jadeveon Clowney lands with Browns
Former South Carolina All-American and No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney has found his new home.
The Rock Hill, S.C. native has landed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $8 million with incentives that could push the deal to $10M, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.
Clowney played eight games last season with the Titans before a torn meniscus prematurely ended his season.
The Browns will bookend Clowney with former Texas A&M standout Myles Garrett.
Cleveland #Browns are signing Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal for $8 million. Source says an additional $2 million in incentives will be available. Plan is to play Clowney opposite Myles Garrett. A salary restructure or release of Sheldon Richardson may be required.— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 14, 2021