@GamecockCentral

South Carolina redshirt junior guard Jair Bolden was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday after his standout performance in Carolina's upset road win at No. 9 Virginia on Sunday.

Bolden tallied his first 20-point game in the Garnet and Black versus the Cavaliers to earn his first SEC weekly award.

The win against the defending national champions pushed Carolina's road record to 3-0 this season.

Bolden matched a career high with eight made field goals and also four made 3-pointers in the 22-point performance. He tallied 15 of his 22 during the opening half, and saw 37 minutes of action, a season high.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native also collected a steal in helping the Gamecocks clinch their first road win over an opponent ranked in the top 10 since February of 2016.

Alabama's John Petty Jr., was named the Co-Player of the Week along with Bolden. Petty connected on 10 3-pointers in the Crimson Tide's win over Samford last week.

Carolina returns to action on Dec. 30 when it hosts Stetson at 3 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS

