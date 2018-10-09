The junior hampered by a knee injury said if he’s healthy he expects to start this Saturday against Texas A&M and head coach Will Muschamp said if healthy Bentley will start.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley, who missed his first start in 25 games Saturday, doesn’t expect to be out long.

"Jake practiced today -- I thought he looked good -- if he's healthy for Saturday (against Texas A&M), he'll be the starter," head coach Will Muschamp said. "But I told Jake and Mike (Scarnecchia), both of them need to be ready to go play. We've got two guys we can go win with and that's good to have."

Bentley said he was “full-go” today in practice and his teammates said he and backup Michael Scarnecchia split first-team reps during Tuesday’s session.

Bentley said he still thinks coaches want to see if he can "escape the pocket and make things happen with my feet if I have to," saying his knee feels fine when he has had to do that so far in practice before ultimately making him the starter.

If Bentley isn't able to protect himself he doesn't think the coaching staff will play him, but he feels fine as of Tuesday's practice.

“We talk about it with coach and everything. As long as I’m ready to go, that’s the plan for me to go out there and give it all I got for my team,” Bentley said. “That’s the plan moving forward, and Mike’s going to be ready. He showed what he can do and he’s a great quarterback.”

Bentley missed last week’s game against Missouri, a 37-35 win, snapping a streak of 24 straight starts over the last three seasons.

He hurt his knee late in the game against Kentucky and was a game-time decision against the Tigers. Will Muschamp said he was cleared to play but the coaching staff didn’t feel like he could protect himself if he needed to scramble out of the pocket.

Bentley said Tuesday it was a grade-one MCL sprain that limited him in practice heading into the Missouri game.

He was in a bulky knee brace prior to Saturday’s game and ultimately didn’t start. If he plays Saturday, he said he expects to wear the brace at least this week.

“I don’t know about for the rest of the year," he said, "but I’d assume for this game.”

Scarnecchia made his first-career start with Bentley out, leading the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) to the two-point win and engineering a game-winning drive to set up a 33-yard field goal.

The redshirt senior threw for almost 250 yards, completed over 50 percent of his passes and had three touchdowns compared to no interceptions.

Coming into this week, if Bentley isn't ready to go he'd be the starter and he's preparing like that just in case.

"(Muschamp) told me to prepare like I'm the starter and that's how i'm approaching this week," Scarnecchia said.

