GamecockCentral.com

Athlon Sports has taken on the unenviable task of trying to rank all 130 projected starting quarterbacks for the 2018 season and the magazine lists South Carolina junior starter Jake Bentley as the No. 14 quarterback in the country.

New play-caller Bryan McClendon is tasked with helping Bentley elevate his play after South Carolina’s offense averaged only 24.2 points a game last fall. More up-tempo looks are in the works for McClendon, which is a good fit for an offense featuring one of the SEC’s top receiving corps. Bentley showed promise in a late stint as South Carolina’s starter in 2016 and threw for 2,794 yards and 18 scores last fall. Entering his junior year, Bentley looks poised to take the next step in his development.

The No. 14 ranking puts Bentley at sixth in the SEC behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Missouri's Drew Lock, Auburn's Jarrett Stidham, Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald and Georgia's Jake Fromm.

