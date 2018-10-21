That changed a few weeks ago and Williams with the true sophomore thrust back into the starting lineup, and he’s making a push to stay there.

Until a few weeks ago, Jamyest Williams had to watch the start of games from the sidelines. He was still making an impact, a key piece in the Gamecocks’ defensive backfield rotation, but wasn’t in the starting lineup the first four weekends of the year.

“It means a lot,” Williams said. “It’s a good feeling and I feel like I can help my team and in puts my team in a good spot.”

Also see: Latest scoop on Sorrells, Jalen Perry and Jaydon Hill

With starter J.T. Ibe out with a knee injury, Williams was put into the starting lineup the last two weeks and turned in two solid performances.

In his last two games he’s recorded 10 tackles, one for loss, and an interception, his first of the season.

He’s posted two of his highest PFF grades the last two weeks, including a season-best 72.3 against Missouri in a win. His average graded (64.3) is almost three points higher (61.75) in starts than when he comes off the bench.

“I think he's continued to improve each week,” Will Muschamp said. “He's been a very productive player for us and he's been a productive player last year and this year. I think he's done some nice things.”

Also see: Which special teamers have posted the best grades so far?

For Williams, it was an adjustment in his second season on campus back into the starting lineup.

As a freshman he started a lot of games and played pivotal snaps at nickel back last before making the transition to safety this offseason.

He struggled at times making the adjustment, getting bumped out of the starting spot by a more experienced Ibe but has made strides, especially now he’s in the lineup now.

And, with Ibe out at least another week with that injury, it’ll most likely be Williams back in the lineup this weekend against Tennessee.

“The adjustment was different but everything’s coming out smooth,” Williams said. “It’s all coming together.”

Also see: Scoop on a few big basketball and baseball visitors

The safety spot has been an inconsistent one all year with Muschamp lamenting the team’s inability to communicate effectively at times.

It’s something the coaching staff has worked on through the first seven weeks of the season and Williams thinks that’s a focal point for this group moving forward.

“Our bond is very good and we make each other better and we make sure we know each other’s assignment,” Williams said. “We know we have to be the quarterback of the defense. We know if we mess up that mean the people up front mess up.”

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!