Jason Cudd out indefinitely

Another week, another South Carolina injury.

South Carolina announced before Sunday's game with Missouri that sophomore forwardJason Cudd is out indefinitely with a left knee injury.

Jason Cudd || Photo by Chris Gillespie

Cudd has only played in three games so far this season and hasn't scored a point yet.

There is currently no timetable for his return, and joins a lengthy list of injuries for the Gamecocks already this season.

TJ Moss is out for the year after foot surgery this week and Justin Minaya still weeks away from a return after a serious knee injury at the end of November.

Maik Kotsar and Alanzo Frink have also missed at least two games this season as well.

The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0 SEC) take on Missouri at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

