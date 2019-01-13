Jason Cudd out indefinitely
Another week, another South Carolina injury.
South Carolina announced before Sunday's game with Missouri that sophomore forwardJason Cudd is out indefinitely with a left knee injury.
Cudd has only played in three games so far this season and hasn't scored a point yet.
There is currently no timetable for his return, and joins a lengthy list of injuries for the Gamecocks already this season.
TJ Moss is out for the year after foot surgery this week and Justin Minaya still weeks away from a return after a serious knee injury at the end of November.
Maik Kotsar and Alanzo Frink have also missed at least two games this season as well.
The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0 SEC) take on Missouri at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate channel.