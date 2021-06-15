Jaycee Horn inks deal with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from South Carolina.

The deal includes a fifth-year team option.

Horn was the eighth player selected in this year’s draft and the first defensive player chosen.

He had 101 tackles and two interceptions in his three seasons for the Gamecocks. Horn is expected to start this season for the Panthers opposite Donte Jackson.

The move comes on the same day the Panthers are scheduled to open mandatory minicamp at Bank of America Stadium.