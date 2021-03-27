The Gamecocks came from behind again Saturday, taking down the Gators 4-1 behind dominating pitching and timely hitting to clinch the first series win over Florida since 2011.

South Carolina hadn’t taken a series from Florida in a decade, and the last time the Gamecocks won two out of three against the Gators was 2008.

“It’s a big series win in the SEC.” Mark Kingston said. “It’s a great series win for 2021, but these are all individual games. We get 30 of them so after a bit here we’ll focus on tomorrow.”

After some tough luck losing his last two starts, starter Brannon Jordan was fantastic in seven innings where he allowed just one run on five hits and a walk.

He’d give up a run early—on a double mixed with a fielding error—but settled down after that to post five shutout frames in what was a new career high in innings and the longest outing from a Gamecock pitcher this season.

Jordan (2-2, 2.68 ERA) battled walks to start the year but issued just one Saturday, an intentional one in the fourth inning.

“I knew if I could get ahead of those guys they wouldn’t be able to string too many hits off of us,” Jordan said. “I went in there, tried to do that and executed well. When I got to the sixth I was like, ‘I can keep doing this,’ and it definitely helped us for tomorrow.”

He’d make it through seven innings on 94 pitches, a welcomed sight after the Gamecocks had to tax a few other arms during Friday’s 14-inning win Friday.

It was tremendously important. One walk today, by far his best outing of the year, on nine strikeouts,” Kingston said. “Him getting through the seventh inning was everything we could have hoped for today. The big deal for him was his command was as good as it had been all year. I thought he had great mound presence and threw everything he wanted when he wanted and was just really tough to hit today.”

Brett Kerry came in and slammed the door, mowing through the first six batters in Florida’s order with two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Kerry could have started Sunday’s game but the Gamecocks needed his arm for the final six outs and it worked to perfection to pick up his second save of the season.

“You don’t get many easy decisions in big games but with Jordan getting through seven full at 94 pitches and a fresh Brett Kerry out there, I’ll put that on the list of some of the easier decisions we’ll get to make. That one was a no-brainer,” Kingston said. “Everything made this a very easy decision.”

After putting pressure on Florida’s pitching early, including loading the bases twice through three innings and getting nothing out of it, the offense broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The wheels began falling off for starter Jack Leftwich with the Gamecocks putting two on with a double and a walk for Wes Clarke, who cranked a three-run shot to right field for his team-leading 12th homer of the season.

“They had been pitching me away, away, away all weekend so I looked for that pitch, something to demoralize and hit out to right field,” Clarke said. “I got it and I did what I was supposed to.”

The Gamecocks have now won four straight games after a six-game skid starting at Texas two weeks ago and a win Sunday (noon, SEC Network) would give them their first sweep of a SEC series since sweeping LSU at home in April of 2019.

“It means a lot. It showed that earlier in the season when we lost to Texas and lost to Vandy and even in our midweek lost we can build from it,” Clarke said. “We learned a lot about our team and we’re starting to figure things out. We’re going to get rolling and it shows with this series.”