Belk, a freshman lineman, has been in and out of practice with an ankle injury and some conditioning work, but Muschamp has seen him improve tremendously despite not playing the last four games.

Will Muschamp hasn’t seen Josh Belk take a competitive snap since the beginning of September.

“He is doing a really good job,” Muschamp said. “Josh is in a really good place with me right now. We need to get him shape and get him healthy and that’s the most important thing.”

Belk played in the first two games of the season, logging 14 total snaps in two weeks, but hasn’t played since.

Part of the reason is an ankle injury that limited him in practice at the end of September. He’s been able to work back into practice but needs to get into better shape before becoming someone that has a permanent spot in the Gamecocks’ defensive line rotation.

Belk enrolled this summer and came in at almost 360 pounds but has worked throughout the preseason and now to slim down and get into playing weight.

The freshman was held out for a few practices at the beginning of fall camp waiting to get cleared physical and since he’s been cleared he’s been working with the nutrition and conditioning staff to get to a spot they’re comfortable with.

“That’s what we’re working through right now,” Muschamp said. “I have been really proud with how he has handled things.”

Muschamp said earlier this season on one of his call-in shows Belk was working with team nutritionist Kristin Coggins on getting on a good diet and slimming down.

Belk came in somewhat behind the curve after enrolling at Clemson in January before deciding to transfer after spring practice.

Despite being committed, Belk didn’t enroll at South Carolina until preseason camp started, so he wasn’t allowed to go through summer workouts with the team and had to catch up while also trying to practice.

When he is in shape and in the game, Belk will be a big presence on the defensive line, playing one of the tackle spots with Muschamp and the Gamecocks having high hopes for what he can do.

Belk’s already played in two games, which means he could potentially play in two more and still maintain his redshirt and an additional year of eligibility.

"He'll be an inside technique for us. He's an outstanding zero nose as far as holding the point inside,” Muschamp said on a call-in show. “I wish he was a guy we could have gone through spring with and been able to really learn more of the defense and what we're doing and stay in shape. He's going to be a really good player for us."

