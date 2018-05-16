GamecockCentral.com

Josh Belk’s former head coach has confirmed that the former four-star defensive tackle will transfer from Clemson and has been given an unconditional release.

Lewisville (S.C.) High head coach Will Mitchell released the following statement to Gamecock Central:

Josh Belk was granted an unconditional release by Clemson. Ongoing health issues in his family have created a need for him to be closer to home to help out. Very classy decision by Coach Swinney and his program. They understand the importance of family and how important it was for Josh to be there for his people. There has been no prior contact with any other programs but I imagine that will change now that Josh has his release.

While Mitchell did not indicate a possible transfer destination, multiple sources have indicated to Gamecock Central that Belk will likely transfer to South Carolina

The news was first reported by TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams.

A former U.S. Army All-American, Belk originally enrolled at Clemson in January and went through spring practice with the Tigers.

UPDATE: Belk posted the following on his Twitter...







