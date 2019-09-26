SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will officially be without their typical backup quarterback this weekend against Kentucky.

Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show Dakereon Joyner is out this weekend against the Wildcats while he deals with a hamstring injury.

Muschamp said it's something Joyner's been playing through the last two weeks and it was bothering him a little more at the start of practice this weekend.

The coaching staff did an MRI Tuesday and Muschamp said the training staff along with the coaches felt it'd be better to sit him this weekend to prevent him from getting injured more.

Sitting him against Kentucky gives Joyner an extra week to rehab with the bye week coming up after Saturday's game against Kentucky. Muschamp said Joyner should be ready to go for the Gamecocks' Oct. 12 game at Georgia.

Muschamp also updated the health of Ryan Hilinski, saying the freshman is in "outstanding" health and there's no hangups after dealing with tendinitis in his elbow last week.



Hilinski took all of his first-team reps this week in practice and will start against the Wildcats. He went 13-for-30 with 166 yards last week against Missouri.

Jay Urich will be his backup with Joyner out.

The Gamecocks are already without Jaylin Dickerson (hip) and Jake Bentley (foot) for the season and Kiel Pollard retired before the start of the season.

Keir Thomas is out for the next few weeks dealing with an ankle infection. Brad Johnson (groin) and Randrecous Davis (ankle) are out until at least the game against Georgia.