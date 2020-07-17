JUCO signee CJ Weins coming to South Carolina 'looking to start'
For CJ Weins, his sophomore year at Wabash Valley will always be about what-if.The closer-turned-starter entering year two was off to a excessively fast start—5-0, 1.93 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 18....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news