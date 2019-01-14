Frank Martin updated injuries during his weekly Monday press conference and said Justin Minaya is getting “close” to being cleared for a return to the practice court.

One of South Carolina’s starters could be eyeing a return to the court here in the next few weeks.

“As soon as that quad gets to 85 percent of the strength of the other quad, he’ll be cleared to be doing stuff on the court. We’re close,” Martin said. “Once he gets cleared, he’s going to have to go through three or four practices and make sure the knee responds the right way. He’s been gone for so long you don’t want to throw him in a game and that knee flares up and he’s done for the next two weeks and you burn an opportunity for a redshirt if that’s what the next step would be.”

Minaya’s missed 10 games after seriously hurting his knee before the team’s Nov. 26 game against Wofford and having surgery the following week.

Right now the strength in his knee, something that was a concern a week ago with the cartilage not tightening up as expected, has “stabilized,” according to Martin and the strength in his hamstring is back to the threshold it needs to be at for him to return.

There is also the possibility that, if cleared, Minaya opts to redshirt this season instead of coming back for limited action but a decision hasn't been made yet on that.

According to NCAA rules if Minaya plays any time after Jan. 16 he would not be able to redshirt this season and lose a year of eligibility if he came back, meaning he can not play any more this season or else he'd burn his redshirt season.



Martin said Monday he’s told Minaya not to think about a potential return date and focus solely on getting healthy and they’ll decide what they want to do after that.

“Justin and I sat down about 10-12 days ago,” Martin said. “He was consumed with, ‘well I’m a little behind schedule; my knee’s a little swollen.’ I was like, ‘Why are you worried, man? So you get cleared January 15 and you go out and play January 18 and your knee swells up at night and you’re out for three weeks you’re in the same boat. Why you worried about it? Just don’t worry about it.”

If Minaya does return, it presents an interesting dilemma for Martin and the Gamecocks now that Keyshawn Bryant, who is starting in Minaya’s place, is playing well for a team that’s won three straight games.

“Him and Keyshawn are two completely different players. I haven’t sat down and thought about that yet. That’s one of those where I’ll cross that bridge when I get there,” Martin said. “Whenever that day comes, I have to sit there and figure it out. I know what he can do. I’ve coached him before.”

TJ Moss is also doing well after his ankle surgery this week that effectively ended his season.

“He rolls around on that cart. He’s having the time of his life; he doesn’t have to run sprints, he doesn’t have me, that 300 pound bear, on his back every time he’s trying to make a decision. TJ’s a real good dude. He’s got personality. He’s on that scooter in practice rolling around yelling at guys.