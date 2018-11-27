South Carolina announced the sophomore forward will have right knee surgery, but didn't give a timetable for a return, meaning there's a chance Minaya could return at some point this season.

There's still a chance that Justin Minaya won't be out the remainder of the season.

Minaya suffered what Hassani Gravett called a "scary" knee injury this week in practice and missed Monday night's game against Wofford, a 81-61 loss.

Postgame, Martin said there are two options, with one bringing him back hopefully in January and the second meaning he'd miss the rest of the season.

Full release from South Carolina:

South Carolina sophomore forward Justin Minaya will undergo right knee surgery later this week, and will begin rehab immediately, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin announced on Tuesday. The Harrington Park, N.J., native suffered the injury in practice on Nov. 25. Of the two surgery options mentioned in the post-game press conference on Monday night, the elected surgery requires the lesser amount of recovery time of the two.

He remains out indefinitely, and a timetable for his return to activity will be announced following the surgical procedure.

Minaya is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season, having started all five games in which he has played.