Kansas DB transfer set to decide between Gamecocks, Vols

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Prunty appears set to decide between South Carolina and Tennessee.

Kansas defensive back transfer and Freshman All-American Karon Prunty is set to announce his future school this weekend, he said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Prunty visited Tennessee this past weekend and South Carolina the weekend prior. Both SEC programs have a need at cornerback where Prunty could likely slide in and start in 2021.

Prunty announced in early June that he was entering the transfer portal and quickly became a priority target for the Gamecocks.

A former two-star prospect, he chose Kansas out of I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth, Va.

Prunty quickly proved he was an underrated signing when he started all nine games for Kansas as a true freshman last season and collected 10 pass breakups and an interception with a forced fumble.

Due to COVID rules last season, Prunty will still have four years to play at South Carolina or Tennessee and will be eligible to play right away in 2021.