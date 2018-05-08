GamecockCentral.com

That’s what Thompson and the Gamecocks are working on in the spring and summer heading into this season with a few key pieces getting better and better.

Now—with the increase in faster, up-tempo offenses—there’s an added importance on depth and a staunch linemen rotation that keeps players fresh later into games.

Lance Thompson knows defensive line isn’t played like it was even just a few years ago.

“Right now I think we have three guys that are playing at a high level, playing at a level where we can compete for a championship,” Thompson said.

One of those players is Keir Thomas, who’s been Mr. Do-it-all for the Gamecocks in his first two seasons at South Carolina.

He’s played in every game over his career with 13 starts, 11 coming last season at the defensive end spot. Over 26 games, he’s picked up 62 tackles, 26 for a loss, with two forced fumbles.

He’s also played some at defensive tackle despite being listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds. As him, though, and he doesn’t think he’s undersized. He sees his size as an advantage, being faster than bigger offensive guards to get around them easier.

His coach seems to think the same way.

“Keir’s invaluable to us. He can play nose guard, he can play three-technique, he can play four technique,” Thompson said. “He’s smart, tough—probably the toughest guy we got on the defensive line and he’s working hard. He’s made tremendous strides in the last two years in just being mature and his work ethic.”

Thomas is one of eight defensive linemen or BUCK players that saw time last season in the rotation.

The Gamecocks also bring in some highly thought of prospects like Tyreek Johnson, J.J. Engbare and Rick Sandidge, all of whom will compete for playing time this season along the defensive front.

After losing three major contributors from last season—Dante Sawyer, Taylor Stallworth and Ulric Jones—it’s a smaller sized group, but Thompson thinks this year’s group is more athletic and quicker.

“I think we upgraded athletically,” he said. “As coaches we have to put them in position where they can use their athleticism, use their strengths until they can get to the size where they can handle it with their strength and point of contact stuff.”