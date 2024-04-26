Who: #24 South Carolina 27-13 (9-9) vs #4 Kentucky 32-7 (15-3). Columbia, SC

Time/TV: Friday 7:00 pm, Saturday 6:00 pm and Sunday 3:00pm. Saturday and Sunday's games will air on the SEC Network with Friday's game streaming on SEC Network +.

Line: Friday night only: SC -120, UK -110.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Roman Kimball (R-So. RHP) 2-1, 4.24 ERA, 23.1 IP, 24 BB, 32Ks, .165 BAA v. Trey Pooser (Gr. RHP) 3-0, 4.17 ERA, 41.0 IP, 14 BB, 37Ks, .227 BAA.

Saturday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-1, 3.47 ERA, 49.1 IP, 13 BB, 41Ks, .269 BAA.. v. Dominic Niman (Gr. LHP) 7-3, 4.08 ERA, 53.0 IP, 14 BB, 47K, .239 BAA.

Sunday, TBA vs. Mason Moore (Jr. RHP) 7-0, 3.96 ERA, 52.0 IP, 24 BB, 45Ks, .210 BAA.

Kentucky is one of the few teams in the country that will throw two graduate senior starting pitchers in the same weekend. There are two ways to look at that. One, they are experienced and older players. Two, if they were that good, they'd be playing professionally at this point. Friday night starter Trey Pooser is a native of Hanahan, SC, and played previously at College of Charleston. He was teammates with South Carolina Ty Good. Kentucky also mined the Palmetto State for closer Johnny Hummel. Hummel played at Erskine College for four years before deciding to transfer to Kentucky for his extra Covid season. He leads the Wildcats in saves and sports an ERA of 1.25 in 21.2 inning pitched. Hummel has allowed only seven hits on the season and has struck out 31 batters. The Cats also pulled outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt from the portal via Charleston Southern. He's batting .361 with eight homers in his second season in Lexington.

Saturday starter Dominic Niman's name might seem familiar to our readers. Last season he was the ace of Central Connecticut State's staff. CCSU played in the Columbia Regional last season and did not start Niman against the Gamecocks. Mark Kingston and staff were after Niman as soon as he entered his name into the transfer portal.

History: Carolina holds an ever narrowing 59-46 all-time series lead and a 34-14 series lead in Columbia. Kentucky has won the last four meetings including a sweep last season in Lexington. Home field advantage might not as much as it does in this series for the Gamecocks against any other SEC opponent. Kentucky has won 5-of-6 series contested in Lexington and the Gamecocks have won 11-of-13 series in Columbia. Mark Kingston is 8-7 at Carolina against the Wildcats.

Last Meeting: The first weekend in May brought about the low point of the 2023 Gamecock season and it all started against the Cats. Carolina was swept by Kentucky, then came home to loss a midweek game to North Florida, dropped two-of-three to Arkansas and Tennessee, with another midweek lost to Charlotte sandwiched in between. Not many Gamecocks had weekend to remember at UK last season but Gavin Casas went 5-12 with three home runs.

Weather: Great weekend for baseball. Not too hot or cold. Friday night temps will temp into the mid 60s. Sat and Sunday will be played in high 70s weather. Should be a dry weekend as well.