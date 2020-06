Opelousas (La.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Keon Coleman will announce his decision on July 4, the 6-foot-4, 188-pounder said on Twitter Friday.

Coleman recently announced a final three of Kansas, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Coleman has emerged as a priority target for new wide receivers coach Joe Cox, but has not yet visited campus.

The Rivals Futurecast currently points to Oklahoma with the Sooners receiving 100 percent of the six predictions.