GamecockCentral - Kerry off to solid start this summer

Through it all, his mentality hasn’t changed at all, attacking each role with a “bulldog” mentality, and that hasn’t wavered while he’s starting this summer for the Lexington County Blowfish.

He’s started and done well, taking the bump for the team’s final win of the regular season last year at Mississippi State, pitched in middle relief and closed for the Gamecocks.

In a year and a half at South Carolina, Brett Kerry’s done a little bit of everything for South Carolina’s pitching staff.

“He’s a grinder. You can see it. You can see it when he pitches down in Columbia. He’s a guy you trust 100 percent. Just every time you give him the ball you know he’s going to be a bulldog and give you everything he’s got. That’s the thing I’ve been most impressed with,” Blowfish pitching coach Shawn Torbett said. “As far as his style, he’s tough as heck. He’s my kind of dude.”

Also see: Breaking down a few in-state hoops targets

This summer, Kerry has a 3.86 ERA in three appearances, a 1.03 WHPI, a K/9 of 9.26 and a 4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

It’s something Gamecock fans can relate to, after all, they’ve seen it before. Kerry’s made a habit of being one of the more consistent pitchers the last two seasons with a 2.82 ERA in 28 career appearances.

His stuff isn’t overpowering—he doesn’t blow 95 or 97 miles per hour past hitters like some pitchers in the SEC—but Torbett said, his mental approach to the game and ability to locate sets him apart from other pure throwers.

“You can tell he knows exactly what he wants to do. I think that’s big mentally,” he said. “There are guys that can throw it, but to me the best guys are the ones that can pitch it. There’s a difference in that mentally. They know what they want to do and they can locate the ball.”

Torbett, who’s in his second summer with the Blowfish, has coached locally at AC Flora, Brookland-Cayce, Lexington and Gilbert, where he currently coaches.

He coached a former Gamecock at Lexington in Aaron Rawl, who he compares Kerry to.

Rawl went 35-15 in four seasons at South Carolina with a 3.82 ERA, earned All-American honors in 2004 and was part of three College World Series teams.

“He’s one of those guys you look at and go, ‘Why is his 89-90 better than this guy’s 95?’” Torbett said. “He reminds me a lot of Aaron. He just shoves.”

Kerry isn’t a finished product yet, but is off to a good start this summer with a month left in his summer season.

The biggest thing Torbett wants to see improve is the command of a smaller zone that comes with wood bat summer leagues and being more consistent.

Also see: Insider notes from the hoops and baseball programs

“Learn how to command a little bit of a smaller plate and still create contact. I think two, with him, it’s about keeping that consistency,” he said. “Sometimes in the summer, you’re not in a college program day-to-day consistency. It’s about maintaining that consistency and getting the work in like he does.”