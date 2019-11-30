Clemson had four snaps from inside the Gamecock three-yard line, and it ended with a turnover on downs. When T.J. Brunson stuffed Travis Etienne on fourth down, it looked for a brief moment like South Carolina might make a game of it.

The Gamecocks fell to the Tigers, and we look at the key moments and hand out game balls.

2. Interception

The glimmer of hope didn’t last long. Ryan Hilinski hit Shi Smith for 21 yards to get the Gamecocks out of the hole, but that was it. Three plays later, Hilinski threw behind Chavis Dawkins. Derion Kendrick intercepted the pass and returned it to the Gamecock 23, effectively giving the Tigers a mulligan for the previous possession.

3. Parker White’s field goal

The game was so one-sided that it’s tough to say any other plays were that important. In the second quarter Parker White attempted a field goal after a third and nine play where Jay Ulrich replaced Hilinski and handed off for a short gain. White’s 39-yard field goal was good, and not only was it the only score of the game for South Carolina, it was the only time it even got close to scoring.

4. Ross runs out of bounds

Still grasping at straws, and this didn’t swing the game, but it was certainly odd. Justyn Ross ran out of bounds, then back in and caught a 37-yard pass that was the biggest gain on what ended up a 90-yard drive. The officials threw their hats to signal that Ross ran out of bounds, but didn’t throw a flag on him for being the first to touch the ball. Will Muschamp challenged the play, but it was confirmed with no explanation. It didn’t make a difference, but I’ve got to get to five plays...

5. Rush by Turner



From his own 24, A.J. Turner carried the ball for a two-yard gain. It ran the final seconds off the clock and brought this miserable season to an end.

GAME BALLS

Offense

Bryan Edwards

Edwards did not play in his final game in Williams-Brice Stadium. He was honored with a video tribute featuring Sterling Sharpe, Alshon Jeffrey, and others in recognition of his record-setting career. And his absence did more to prove just how valuable he was to the Gamecocks than any catch.

Shi Smith

Smith finished with 40 yards on five catches. He was, unfortunately, as good as it got for the Gamecocks.

Defense

Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw had four tackles despite being held numerous times.

T.J. Brunson

Brunson had six tackles and two pass breakups. He had a tackle for loss and came up with the fourth down stop.

Special Teams

Joseph Charlton

In his final game, Charlton punted seven times for an average of 44.9 yards.

Parker White

White’s 49-yard field goal was the only thing that kept South Carolina from being shut out. He finished the season with 18 made field goals, tied for the fifth-most in a season in school history.



