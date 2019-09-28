SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL The Gamecocks broke their losing streak to Kentucky with a big win Saturday. Gamecock Central breaks down the key plays and hands out game balls. Key Plays

1. Third and nine South Carolina opened the game with an efficient 11 play, 75-yard touchdown drive. It converted two third downs on the drive, but the bigger one was the second. Facing third and nine from the Kentucky 37, Ryan Hilinski had to check down to running back Tavien Feaster, who had slipped out of the backfield. Breaking tackles, Feaster was able to pick up 12 yards and the first down. Four plays later, Feaster was in the end zone and South Carolina was in control.

2. Fourth and seven South Carolina only had one really bad mistake during the game, when Darius Rush lost track of a punt that bounced off his back and was recovered by Kentucky at the 39-yard line. The defense rose to the challenge and forced Kentucky to go for it on fourth and seven. On fourth down, Javon Kinlaw collapsed the pocket, forcing Sawyer Smith to throw before he wanted, short of the first down to Justin Rigg. The defense swarmed Rigg and forced the turnover on downs. It was the only time in the first half that Kentucky had the ball in Gamecock territory, and the Wildcats got nothing out of it. 3. Dowdle ices it The Gamecocks dominated the first half, but led only 10-0 and the lead felt somewhat precarious. The Wildcats’ first drive of the third quarter ended with a strip-sack by D.J. Wonnum, setting the Gamecocks up with a short field. Given how dominant the Gamecock defense had been, a touchdown on that drive felt like it would put the game out of reach. The Gamecocks agreed. Will Muschamp saw something from Kentucky’s defensive fits in the first half, and told Bryan McClendon to call a particular run play when they needed a big gain. He called it on the next play after the fumble. Rico Dowdle got the handoff and followed two pulling guards. Jordan Rhodes blocked the defensive end to create a hole, and Jovaughn Gwyn took out three Kentucky defenders to spring Dowdle. Dowdle did the rest, scoring from 30 yards out to put South Carolina comfortably in charge.