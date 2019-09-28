Key Plays, Game Balls: Kentucky
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL
The Gamecocks broke their losing streak to Kentucky with a big win Saturday. Gamecock Central breaks down the key plays and hands out game balls.
Key Plays
1. Third and nine
South Carolina opened the game with an efficient 11 play, 75-yard touchdown drive. It converted two third downs on the drive, but the bigger one was the second. Facing third and nine from the Kentucky 37, Ryan Hilinski had to check down to running back Tavien Feaster, who had slipped out of the backfield. Breaking tackles, Feaster was able to pick up 12 yards and the first down. Four plays later, Feaster was in the end zone and South Carolina was in control.
2. Fourth and seven
South Carolina only had one really bad mistake during the game, when Darius Rush lost track of a punt that bounced off his back and was recovered by Kentucky at the 39-yard line. The defense rose to the challenge and forced Kentucky to go for it on fourth and seven. On fourth down, Javon Kinlaw collapsed the pocket, forcing Sawyer Smith to throw before he wanted, short of the first down to Justin Rigg. The defense swarmed Rigg and forced the turnover on downs. It was the only time in the first half that Kentucky had the ball in Gamecock territory, and the Wildcats got nothing out of it.
3. Dowdle ices it
The Gamecocks dominated the first half, but led only 10-0 and the lead felt somewhat precarious. The Wildcats’ first drive of the third quarter ended with a strip-sack by D.J. Wonnum, setting the Gamecocks up with a short field. Given how dominant the Gamecock defense had been, a touchdown on that drive felt like it would put the game out of reach. The Gamecocks agreed.
Will Muschamp saw something from Kentucky’s defensive fits in the first half, and told Bryan McClendon to call a particular run play when they needed a big gain. He called it on the next play after the fumble. Rico Dowdle got the handoff and followed two pulling guards. Jordan Rhodes blocked the defensive end to create a hole, and Jovaughn Gwyn took out three Kentucky defenders to spring Dowdle. Dowdle did the rest, scoring from 30 yards out to put South Carolina comfortably in charge.
.@RicoDowdle was GONE ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ht9YvIuXUE— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 29, 2019
4. Brown forces a fumble
I’ve seen a lot of football, but I’ve never seen this.
Freshman linebacker Jahmar Brown forced a fumble in a very unlikely way. Kentucky receiver Lynn Bowden lined up in a wildcat formation and took the snap. Brown blitzed, but was blocked as he got near Bowden. Brown tried to jump over the block, but didn’t make it, instead getting flipped mid-air. As Brown came down, his foot knocked the ball out of Bowden’s hands. Bowden recovered the fumble, but Kentucky had to punt, thanks to the foot-induced fumble.
5. Feaster picks up 11 yards
It was, in terms of the outcome of the game, and inconsequential play. Feaster took a handoff, squirted through a crease and broke some more tackles before going out of bounds after 11 yards. But the run, his last play of the game, put Feaster over the century mark with a team-high 107 yards. Along with Dowdle’s 102 yards, it was the first time in 18 years the Gamecocks had two 100-yard rushers in an SEC game. The last time it happened was October 20, 2001, when Andrew Pinnock and Derek Watson did it against Vanderbilt.
Game Balls
Offense
Rico Dowdle
Dowdle was the workhorse back Saturday. He carried 15 times for 102 yards, caught a pass for 23 yards, and had no plays for negative yardage. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the entire Kentucky team finally gained more total yards than Dowdle.
Tavien Feaster
Feaster also carried 15 times, had the team high with 107 yards, and had two catches for 12 yards. Feaster scored the first and last touchdowns for South Carolina. Feaster’s ability to break tackles and constantly get extra yardage after contact was on full display Saturday, whether it was his third down catch on the game’s first drive or his 19 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Defense
Defensive line
South Carolina completely dominated the line of scrimmage Saturday. Javon Kinlaw was relatively quiet, with only one tackle and one hurry, but he still made Kentucky account for him on every play. D.J. Wonnum had his best game of the season, with three sacks and a forced fumble. Aaron Sterling recovered that fumble and had South Carolina’s other sack. Kingsley Enagbare only had three tackles, but spent most of the game in the backfield.
Special Teams
Joseph Charlton
It was not an insult to say that the game was a punter’s showcase. Kentucky’s Max Duffy was good, but Charlton was better. Charlton punted nine times for an average of 51.2 yards. He dropped five of those punts inside the 20. Charlton would have had another inside the 20, but the coverage team misjudged the ball and allowed it to go into the end zone as a 65-yard punt.