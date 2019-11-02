South Carolina had to punt on its opening drive, but was on the verge of forcing a three and out. Riley Neal threw incomplete to C.J. Bole and South Carolina celebrated, but there was a flag on the play. Israel Mukuamu was penalized for defensive holding, which gave Vanderbilt a first down and kept the drive alive. Mukuamu would commit another third down penalty on the drive, which ended with a touchdown.

2. Mon Denson’s fumble

Before the game I said it felt like the only way Vanderbilt could win was if South Carolina committed penalties and red zone turnovers. Sure enough, penalties led to Vanderbilt’s first touchdown, and then a turnover on the second drive preserved the lead. South Carolina moved the ball effectively down the field, but Elijah McAllister forced a fumble by Mon Denson on the Vanderbilt 9-yard line. McAllister also recovered the fumble, on what turned out to be Denson’s only carry of the game. The turnover allowed Vanderbilt to hold onto the lead into the second quarter and kept the score much closer than the play on the field indicated into the fourth quarter.

3. Third and one

The Gamecocks finally tied the game in the second quarter, but then needed a crucial third down conversion to do it. On the previous possession, the Gamecocks had a third and one and tried a fly sweep to Bryan Edwards, who was stuffed for a loss of a yard. Once again facing a third and one, this time the Gamecocks went with what amounts to power football in the spread era. Dakereon Joyner lined up at quarterback with the running back beside him. At the snap, the running back became the lead blocker and Joyner followed his blocks and muscled ahead for the first down. It was a small play but crucial to turning the momentum of the game.

4. Kevin Harris catches the pitch

After another spectacular play by Bryan Edwards was ruled dead at the one, South Carolina had a first and goal. They called a sweep left, but Ryan Hilinski’s pitch was behind Harris. It was reminiscent of the missed connection with Tavien Feaster that resulted in a fumble against Florida. Harris had to make a tough one-handed grab to snag the football, but once he controlled it he was able to score easily.

5. Edwards’ punt return

Edwards fielded a punt near his 33 and started left. He found a crease and burst up field. He only had the punter to beat, but Harrison Smith slowed him down just enough for Cam Watkins to catch Edwards from behind. The 35-yard punt return didn’t lead to points - South Carolina was stuffed on a fourth and one run - but it flipped the field. An interception on Vanderbilt’s next drive got the ball back almost where Edwards was tackled, and led to a crucial field goal to go up two scores.

GAME BALLS

Offense

Bryan Edwards

WIth Shi Smith out, Edwards had to step up his production, and he turned in the best game of his career. He had 14 catches for 139 yards, both career highs, and a touchdown. The 14 catches tied a program record, and he moved into a tie for fifth with his eighth career 100-yard receiving game (tied with Deebo Samuel and Zola Davis). Edwards was targeted 16 times, more than half of South Carolina’s 31 pass attempts. Many were screens just to pick up a few yards, but he was also the primary deep threat, although Vanderbilt made sure to have safety help anytime he went deep.

“His competitive effort is off the charts, the way he practices, the way he prepares,” Will Muschamp said. “He competes every down like it’s his last down.”

Deshaun Fenwick

Injuries did a number on the running back depth chart: Rico Dowdle missed the game, Feaster (11 carries for 53 yards) was limited with a groin injury, and Kevin Harris (10 carries for 20 yards) still working back from his own groin injury. That opened the door for Fenwick, the fifth-string running back who wasn’t even listed in South Carolina’s game notes. He responded with 102 yards on 18 carries, ripping off five carries of 10 or more yards. Muschamp said Fenwick had talked about transferring before the season, but Muschamp told him he was talented enough to play, and asked him to stick around. After the game, Muschamp brought Fenwick in front of the team and told them he was an example of someone who continues to work hard and was ready when his opportunity arose.

“I was ecstatic to get to run the ball tonight and I just made the most of my opportunities,” Fenwick said.

Defense

T.J. Brunson

Brunson led the Gamecocks with six tackles, and iced the victory with with his first career interception. He was tough against Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who was the primary option for the Vanderbilt offense for most of the game.

Javon Kinlaw



After a subpar game against Tennessee, Kinlaw was back to his disruptive self. He was only credited with one tackle, but as usual the numbers don’t reflect his impact. He batted down a third down pass to force a punt. He collapsed the pocket to force the quick throw that Brunson picked off. He repeatedly got enough push to disrupt Vaughn’s rushing attempts.

Special Teams

Bryan Edwards

As if his receiving numbers aren’t enough, Edwards also returned three punts for 53 yards, an average of 18 yards per return. He nearly broke the 35-yarder for a touchdown, and even his shortest return, a one-yard return, was important. He picked up a bouncing punt to keep South Carolina from being pinned inside the ten.