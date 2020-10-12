Kickoff time set against LSU
There's one game time before the bye week that was unknown entering this week, and now they know they'll head to Baton Rouge for a mid-afternoon game.
South Carolina will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 24 when they head down to the bayou to take on LSU, the program announced Monday.
The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
South Carolina hasn't played a midday game yet this year but are 1-1 in noon games and lost their only night game of the year to Tennessee.
The Gamecocks are coming off a dominant 41-7 win over Vanderbilt Saturday and host Auburn at noon on ESPN before heading to LSU.
The Tigers are in the middle of a rough start to the season, dropping a shootout 45-41 to Missouri. LSU travels to Florida for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in the Swamp.
LSU leads the series against South Carolina 18-2-1 with the Tigers winning the last matchup, a 45-24 win in Death Valley in 2015.
Battle in the Bayou 😤 pic.twitter.com/7IbbL9UoqI— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 12, 2020