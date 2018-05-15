GamecockCentral.com

Kings Mountain (N.C.) class of 2021 linebacker Dameon Wilson landed his first BCS offer earlier this spring and it was a big one.

South Carolina and running backs coach Bobby Bentley offered the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder in March.

"I was shocked," Wilson said. "I didn't think I would get a big offer like that in ninth grade. I'm really excited about it though!"

Wilson, who is already developing a strong relationship with Bentley, has visited multiple times this spring including a stop for the Gamecocks spring game.

"The field view most definitely [stood out]," Wilson said. "The coaches are great guys and the players are always grindin, I love that."

Wilson also holds an early offer from Charlotte.

He plans upcoming trips to Tennessee , NC State and North Carolina.

Wilson impressed at the recent Charlotte stop of the Rivals Camp Series:

Wilson is a rising star in North Carolina and had a solid performance on Sunday. Charlotte and South Carolina jumped on Wilson early and it was easy to see why. He has a nose for the ball and flies to the ball carrier very well. Only a freshman, Wilson has plenty of time to grow and fill out his frame. If he continues to progress at this rate, he should be one of the most sought-after prospects in the state by the time he is a senior.