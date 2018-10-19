With the Gamecocks battling a few injuries in the pitching staff, it’s not out of the realm they could begin utilizing an approach similar to that.

A lot of clubs now are bolstering its bullpen with some shying away from entrenched starters and mixing and matching high quality reliever arms.

Mark Kingston always had an eye on the major leagues, watching for different trends that he could adopt at the college level, and he could soon begin embracing some of the MLB’s pitching styles of managing a bullpen.

“I think maybe you’ll see us doing something where a guy goes through the lineup once or twice and hand it off to a next guy who will be 100 percent and can do the same thing,” Kingston said.

Kingston’s hitting approach emphasizing launch angle and extra base hits along with his analytical foundation to this team has been adapted and molded from things big league teams are doing.

Some teams adopt an unorthodox practice of an “opener,” where one arm pitches the first inning and turns it over to a starter that can go deep in a game.

While Kingston said the team maybe won’t employ that strategy, he could do something like what the Milwaukee Brewers are doing this postseason and have starters go shorter than normal and turn it over to different guys out of the bullpen.

“Maybe we don’t have guys that could give you seven, eight or nine innings on a given day but we have a lot of guys that can get you three innings very effectively,” Kingston said. “It’s just going to be a matter of mixing things.”

The Gamecocks currently have three healthy pitchers returning this year that started at least one game last season: Carmen Mlodzinski, John Gilreath and Ridge Chapman.

Logan Chapman, who started 14 games last season and was in-line to be the Friday night guy, is sidelined the entire season after Tommy John surgery, leaving a group of relatively inexperienced arms to fill in.

There are a lot of guys that the staff things are capable but need more experience, like freshman Wes Sweatt that has been solid this fall and is a candidate to pitch in either the starting rotation or the back end of the bullpen.

“A lot of that will have to do with how the other pieces of the puzzle fit together,” Kingston said. “We have a lot of guys in that spot where they could conceivably start for you but could also be really good in the back of the bullpen.”

South Carolina has a lot of newcomers that will likely pitch meaningful innings this year with not many starters returning.



The Gamecocks return around 40 percent of last year’s innings pitched and the staff thinks they have guys that will be able to attack teams in multiple ways.

“Almost every guy that goes out on the mound can get people out with three different pitches. That’s always been something over my career that’s been a part of my pitching staff’s identity,” pitching coach Skylar Meade said. “The breaking ball wasn’t that much of a player for us, but I think it’ll be much more of a player for us in 2019.”

