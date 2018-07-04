GamecockCentral.com

A lot of the sport’s recruiting is done two or three years in advance, so when Kingston and his staff took over they already came into a pretty full 2018 class but took some time to add their own touch to it.

“A lot of the guys coming in are still players we will be inheriting from the previous staff,” he said. “We were able to add mostly JUCO guys and some high school guys along the way. You want your new players to come in and blend with the returning players.”

Of the currently 20 members signed in the class, 12 were recruited by Kingston and committed under him. Of those 12, eight are junior college players.

The other 12 members of the class are all high school players that will come in and compete for innings right away given the experience and talent that either graduated or was drafted from last year’s team.

For Kingston, it’ll be about trying to balance freshman talent along with the experience that comes with a junior college player that’s a year or two out of high school.

Regardless of how experienced a player is, Kingston reiterated that, when coaches are decided who plays, it’ll come down to talent.

“At the end of the day, you just want good players,” he said. “You can be young and be good and you can be a junior college player and be really good.”

The Gamecocks had six members of their 2018 class selected in this year’s draft with three already signing a professional contract: Owen White (Rangers), Taj Bradley (Rays) and Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks).

There’s one member of the class, Josiah Sightler who was picked in the 12th round by the Reds, still deciding on if he’ll come to school or now.

As of Wednesday, Kingston expects him to be on campus. Below is the team’s full 2018 class if Sightler does decide to attend school.

Brady Allen, OF

Jonah Beamon

Luke Berryhill, catcher*

Julian Bosnic, LHP

Joel Brewer, OF

Xavier Bussey, OF

George Callil, SS*

Wes Clarke, catcher

Jacob English, INF

Andrew Eyster, OF*

Cole Ganopulos, LHP

Dylan Harley, LHP

Brett Kerry, RHP

Hayden Lehman, RHP*

Daniel Lloyd, RHP

Reid Morgan, RHP*

Nick Neville, INF*

Quinntin Perez, SS/3B*

Josiah Sightler, OF/1B

Wesley Sweatt, RHP

* denotes JUCO signee