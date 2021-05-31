Kingston discusses injuries, rotation heading into regional week

The Gamecocks entered last week with the majority of their starting infield being “held together by a thread,” Mark Kingston said, but three injured position players—Brennan Milone, Braylen Wimmer and George Callil—are making progress towards healthy.

South Carolina was ousted earlier than it wanted to be from the SEC Tournament, but what the last six days have given the Gamecocks is plenty of time to focus on getting healthy and gearing up for a tournament run.

“They’re all moving in a good direction. They’re all trending in a good direction. Bryan Wells, our athletic trainer, is working hard with them,” Kingston said. “These two weeks will be very good for them and very beneficial. I’m optimistic we’ll be able to see them all contribute.”

Milone left the series finale against Kentucky with a hamstring injury and has missed the last four games—three against Tennessee and the SEC Tournament loss to Alabama—dealing with it.

Callil aggravated an oblique injury in game one against the Vols and has missed the last three while Wimmer is dealing with a lower body injury but has played through it, starting every game in league play.

All three have started at least 17 SEC games with Callil starting all but three, the ones he’s missed due to injury.

When South Carolina plays its first game Friday against Virginia, all three will have at least nine days to rehab and mend.

“We wanted to get guys healthy, number one. Our starting infield was being held together by a thread for the last week and a half,” Kingston said. “We’re getting those guys back to health. That was really important.”

What the time off has also given the Gamecocks is pitchers time to rehab their arms, giving some of the guys with a lot of innings—most notably Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan, who’ve started in the weekend rotation all year—time to rest.

“Sometimes giving them a chance to get rest and rest their arms and rest their minds. Vanderbilt did that with Jack Leiter a couple weeks ago and he came back and looked like he did at the start of the season,” Kingston said.

“That was the most important thing for us from a team standpoint: get guys healthy, get guys their energy back, their strength back. We’ve been in the weight room quite a bit and will continue to be.”

Both Jordan and Farr are expected to be in the rotation this weekend in the regional along with current game two starter Brett Kerry, but the order is still to be determined.

South Carolina could opt to start Jordan, the Friday night arm the last few weeks, or Kerry, who’s statistically been the team’s best pitcher this year. That won’t be known or announced, Kingston said, for the next day or two as the staff meets about it.

“We want to continue to do some more homework on the opponents and matchups and those things,” he said. “We feel good the guys who as of late have been in our weekend rotation will continue to be there. It’s just a matter of what order we want to go in.”