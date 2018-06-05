GamecockCentral.com

They won five straight SEC series and blazed through a regional, now just two wins away from the College World Series. But what’s stood out to Kingston the most is his team’s fight after being 20-17 almost 50 days ago.

There have been a lot of impressive things the Gamecocks have done over the last seven weeks, but one thing stood out the most to head coach Mark Kingston.

“They came back from the dead. What’s better than that? Once again, we came to a fork in the road,” Kingston said. “We’re here. To me, for the next 40 years they’ll remember this. They’ll remember how low we were and how we had to really circle the wagons and we got it.”

The Gamecocks are now back in a Super Regional for the second time in three years. After not making the postseason tournament last season, they’re now one of the final 16 teams left competing for a national championship.

They haven’t lost yet in the tournament, blowing past all three teams—Ohio State, ECU and UNCW—by outscoring opponents 20-9 and hitting .336 as a team over three games.

“We’ve proven to the country what we can do,” Madison Stokes said. “To be this far, to prove what we can do to everybody watching that just shows the team we have and the potential we have. We’re not done yet.”

It’s the Gamecocks return back to the Super Regionals, a place Stokes said players expect to be at this point in the year.

They’ve now advanced to a Super Regional for the 13th time in school history and Monday was the first time in four attempts has a head coach that Kingston won a regional.

“This is about South Carolina baseball,” Kingston said. “This is about getting our program back to where it wants to be. It’s about those guys. It’s about all of that.”

They will play Arkansas in a best-of-three series starting Saturday with winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

No player on the roster has ever been to the College World Series and only a handful, including Stokes, were on the team in 2016 that lost to Oklahoma State in the Super Regionals.

That’s why, when the final out was recorded Monday, there was no dog pile or exuberant celebration. The Gamecocks jumped around a little, hi-fived each other and huddled up and talked about moving on to the next round.

“I was obviously excited, but we have some more work to do,” Stokes said. “I’ve been in this position as has other players on the team. We came up short. I’m really excited to see what we can do the rest of the season.”

