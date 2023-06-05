This was always what they had in mind.

For Mark Kingston, in two ways. The short-term goal of a weekend where he had a full deck of cards to play with after injuries decimated his roster for over a month, and the long-term one of postseason baseball in Founders Park for the first time in his six-year tenure.

For Nick Proctor, a California transfer who gambled by diving head-first into the pressure cooker of SEC baseball for his fifth and final year of eligibility, a stage like this.

For Will Sanders, the expected staff ace who battled the most turbulent year of his baseball life to get just one more throw of the dice as a college pitcher, an outing on the mound he has owned for over two years.

For a baseball-obsessed college town craving the opportunity to fill their ballpark — not just in February, not just for a big regular season series — but in June, a cathartic, roaring exhale packed into nine innings. Roars both from the ones who still have momentos, trinkets and a lifetime of memories from past tournament excursions, and the ones who only have all the stories of those momentos, trinkets and memories as they waited for their own.

These were the thoughts, these were the hopes for everyone affiliated with their own corner of South Carolina baseball over the last month. That it might come back together for a seemingly special team before the clock struck midnight.

Right now, they look real.

South Carolina took out Campbell 16-7 to sweep the Columbia Regional, moving itself into its first super regional since 2018 and one series win from the ultimate destination, Omaha.

“This is why you come to South Carolina,” Kingston said. “As a player, as a coach, you want to have a chance to do this. As much as we all want to snap our fingers and just have it magically happen every year, that’s not the reality.”

Playing deep into June did not look like a reality for most of May, but Kingston insisted for much of the team’s 5-13 stretch to end the year that the ball was still in his court. That the injuries to the likes of Sanders, Will McGillis and Talmadge LeCroy were the key elements dragging his team down nearly out of position to host a regional at all after a 34-6 start.

With the chips down on Sunday, Kingston could not have possibly looked more correct in his assessment.

McGIllis sparked the entire weekend, batting lead-off and collective five hits, five RBIs and three walks to set the tone for everyone. The Southern Mississippi transfer lost in a super regional last year with the Golden Eagles, and now will get another crack at it.

Wimmer had his own dreams of a breakout year after he returned for his senior year despite getting selected in the 18th round of the MLB Draft last year. He wanted a different outcome for himself, but also for his team after a 27-28 record.

He hit the tone-setting home run in Saturday’s win over North Carolina State, and had four more hits in the Campbell clincher.

Proctor, the California transfer who never threw a single pitch in the NCAA Tournament across four years in Berkley, knew he could do this. He moved his life 3,000 miles for the chance to pitch in front of a sold out, borderline ferocious crowd in one of the nation’s hotbeds.

He saved his longest outing of the entire season for the most crucial, firing three full innings and holding the Camels at bay long enough for Sanders to drive it the rest of the way home.

“It’s my last year of college and I couldn’t ask for anything more than going to a super regional,” Proctor said. “That was probably the most fun weekend of my life. Three really cool wins, it’s like a dream come true.”

And then there was Sanders.

The pre-season ace, projected first-round draft pick and to many the face of the program, at least within the player ranks.

He struggled hard His ERA rose well over six for most of the regular season as he struggled to find any of that scintillating swagger that carried him through his first two years in garnet and black. He missed the last two regular season series and the SEC Tournament with a lower body injury. In his first action back, he threw four shutout innings with eight strikeouts in the regional, including the final three frames on Sunday.

All along, he knew it would end up back here.

“He could’ve easily just said, ‘coach, I’m done for the year’,” Kingston said. “But this team and this program is so important to him, that he wanted to be a part of this because he knew he could be a very important component of it. To see him out there, to see him pitching so well twice this weekend, that’s huge for him. I think it’s something he’ll be able to draw on for the rest of his life that he could’ve took the easy way out and just said, coach I can’t do it’ and he refused to do it.”

With two outs in the ninth, Sanders was on the mound. Undoubtedly, more than a few fans in Founders Park were checking availabilities with their bosses, spouses and others to see if they could arrange more trips to the yard next weekend. Or Gainesville, or perhaps even that ballpark in the heartland everyone longs for the following week.

Dreams — for Sanders, Kingston and everyone else — started to feel tangible. And once Dylan Brewer squeezed the final out on a shallow fly to left, they were.

“To watch that ball go into his glove, it let out a lot of emotions from all nine position players and everybody out of that dugout,” Talmadge LeCroy said. “It was really nice.”

Jumping out of the dugout to celebrate, it confirmed they would be back in one next week.

And maybe longer.

****************************************************************************************

