Kingston: 'I still think we’re one of the top 16 teams in the country'

A win Saturday would have clinched not only the series but gone a long way for South Carolina’s hosting chances, but despite the loss Mark Kingston still thinks the Gamecocks are in good shape heading to the SEC Tournament.

With every win inching South Carolina closer and closer to a top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Gamecocks couldn’t complete the comeback over the Vols in a 5-4 loss.

“I still think we’re one of the top 16 teams in the country. I think any team that’s played us of late would agree with that,” Kingston said. “I’m still going to hold out hope we’re one of the 16 host sites cause I think we deserve it.”

With Saturday’s loss, South Carolina now sits 13 games above .500 and at 16 league wins, seventh-best in the conference.

With an RPI of 13 entering Sunday’s slate of games and a combined 19-18 record against Quad I and Quad II teams (11-17 against Quad I), the metrics certainly look like a team at least on the bubble to host a regional.

Kingston will also point to the Gamecocks’ record, both league and overall, against the second-ranked strength of schedule nationally with five series against teams currently ranked in the top 10, four of those in the top five.

“We’ve challenged ourselves more than anyone in the country,” Kingston said. “You combine that with having the toughest conference schedule because we’ve played all the best teams. I think this team’s earned that right.”

South Carolina heads now to Hoover where it’ll take on Alabama Tuesday afternoon in a single elimination game with the winner taking on Tennessee Wednesday.

While Kingston does think the Gamecocks’ are deserving of a top 16 seed, a few wins in Alabama wouldn’t hurt South Carolina’s chances.

“Nobody’s played a harder schedule. Nobody’s played more top five teams,” Kingston said. “We’ll be prepared, obviously. It doesn’t guarantee anything but we’ll be prepared in the postseason cause nobody’s played more top five teams in the country than we have. We’re battle tested. We’re hardened. Once the postseason starts it’s a matter of trying to take advantage of those lessons.”

While the Gamecocks’ metrics are certainly good, they’ve struggled some against teams ranked ahead of them in the SEC standings.

They’re 1-5 in series against teams seeded No. 1 through 6 in the SEC Tournament (7-11 overall) and 4-0 in series against teams seeded below them with an overall record of 9-3.

They came within one inning of taking a series over Tennessee getting the tying run to second in the ninth but striking out three times to end the game.

“They’re going to play hard, they’re not going to give in. Are we a perfect team yet? No, we’re not,” Kingston said. “We’re not a perfect team yet, but you can’t question the courage, the want-to and the desire this team has. For that reason we’ve put ourselves in a really good situation right now.”